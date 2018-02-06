Courageous Steps Project to host unified basketball event

The Courageous Steps Project will hold its second annual Unified Basketball Fun Day on Friday, March 9, and Saturday, March 10, at Orono High School.

The event will be sponsored by Milligan’s Landing & Embroidery in Bradley.

Teams from Bangor High School, Brewer High School, Ellsworth High School, Hermon High School, Mount Desert Island High School, Mattawanacook Academy/Penobscot Valley High School, Mount View High School, Nokomis Regional High School, Old Town High School and Orono High School will take part in the event.

Games will be played from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 9 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 10.

Unified basketball partners students with developmental disabilities with students without developmental disabilities to train, compete, and represent their schools. Unified Sports impacts all kinds of students and helps promote physical activity, teamwork, sportsmanship, and social inclusion.

The Courageous Steps Project is a nonprofit organization that helps local programs assist young children with challenges to find success in their world.

The CSP was founded by Connor Archer of Stillwater, a graduate of Old Town High School who now attends Husson University in Bangor. Archer, who lives with autism, has created an organization that responds to the needs of area children and young adults with developmental challenges.

For more information on the unified basketball play day email info@thecourageousstepsproject.org.