Why Maine is still fighting about female genital mutilation

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

AUGUSTA, Maine — A fight is brewing in the Maine Legislature on new proposals to pass a state law banning female genital mutilation, a cultural practice that violates federal law and that virtually nobody in the Western world wants to see here or elsewhere.

Yet Gov. Paul LePage has filed a bill to criminalize it and Democrats filed a rival proposal. It may continue a partisan fight on the nuanced topic that cropped up last year. But it’s hard to separate this debate from the controversial issues of Islamophobia and immigration.

What is it? Female genital mutilation is any procedure involving partial or total removal of a woman’s external genitals. More than 200 million women in 30 African, Middle Eastern and Asian countries have undergone it though it has no health benefits and can cause death, according to the World Health Organization. It is illegal federally, and it’s explicitly banned in 24 states, according to The Daily Beast.

Many of those countries are Islamic, including Somalia, where UNICEF estimates that 98 percent of women have been cut. But mutilation is a cultural practice, and it’s not limited to Islam. It has also been highly prevalent in Ethiopia, which is a majority Christian nation.

Many immigrants to Maine are victims of female genital mutilation. It’s much less clear how frequently it’s happening here now. Since the turn of the century, Maine’s population of Somali refugees has swelled to an estimated 12,000, centered in Lewiston and Portland.

Partnerships For Health, a Maine consulting group, did a survey on the issue last year. It surveyed 55 immigrant mothers, two-thirds of whom had experienced cutting in their home country. Another third hadn’t experienced it at all.

In a survey of immigrant men and women, 70.5 percent said female genital mutilation is harmful, leading researchers to conclude that while the immigrant community “as a whole” is against it, “there are still community members who tend to cling to this cultural tradition of the past.”

An Islamophobic group has joined the Maine fight against it. The Southern Poverty Law Center published emails on Monday between the LePage bill’s sponsor, Rep. Heather Sirocki, R-Scarborough, and a Maine member of ACT for America, a group that SPLC has deemed “the largest anti-Muslim hate group in the United States.” Sirocki dismissed the report on Tuesday morning as “typical reaction from people who disagree on this issue.”

However, anti-immigrant sentiments are clearly a motivator for some here, with hard-line Rep. Larry Lockman, R-Amherst, asking on Twitter whether this is a reason to send certain Somali Muslims home to “make Somalia great again.”

Support for ending female genital mutilation is overwhelming. Last year, Sirocki’s bill to criminalize mutilation attracted a group of 62 bipartisan co-sponsors, including House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport. But the fight over the bill broke down along party lines and it died between the chambers.

This year’s LePage-Sirocki bill would make female genital mutilation a Class A felony for someone to perform it on a minor that isn’t their child and a Class B felony for a parent. The Democratic bill would make it a Class A crime to perform it on a minor and authorize the Department of Health and Human Services to do outreach on it.

Sirocki called the Democratic effort a “typical Democrat stunt.” She’s holding a news conference on her proposal at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

For a roundup of Maine political news, click here for the Daily Brief. Click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.