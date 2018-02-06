Erroneous tsunami alert alarms coastal Maine

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

A tsunami warning sent in error lit up phones across the East Coast, apparently triggered by a monthly test of the emergency service.

The National Weather Service was quick to label a push alert sent just before 8:30 a.m. by the popular cellphone weather app, AccuWeather, a false alarm.

People who received the alert quickly flocked to Twitter, questioning the validity of a notice sent by the AccuWeather app with the text: “Severe Weather Alert: Tsunami Warning in effect for Portland, ME until 9:28 AM EST. Source: U.S. National Weather Service.” Similar warnings to text to places like Ellsworth. Margaret Curtis, an employee at the weather service in Gray, said the false alert affected the entire east and Gulf Coast, from Maine to Texas.

She said a monthly test was scheduled for this morning, but any information posted by the service was under a test banner.

“It says across the top, Test, test, test, test,” she said.

The Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska circulates regularly scheduled monthly tests between regional weather service offices, but the information is stilly publicly available to third party weather apps, Curtis said.

“For some reason, everybody with that app saw this test message,” she said, still puzzled as to why AccuWeather sent a push alert.

Curtis noted that users who went on to open the alert were informed that it was a test. She said she would immediately follow up with the app to see what went wrong.

At 9:53 a.m., AccuWeather tweeted that “the National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST,” but the post did not explain what triggered their push alert or why it wasn’t marked as a test.

In the event of a real tsunami warning, the weather service would inform the public in a more widespread and dramatic way, by interrupting radio and television broadcasts, much like in the event of a tornado warning, she said.

