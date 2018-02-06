Maine woman sent home from ‘The Bachelor’

Courtesy of ABC | BDN Courtesy of ABC | BDN

South Portland’s Chelsea Roy has been sent home from ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

Roy was initially cast as “ the villain” on the current season of the matchmaking reality show by TV critics before winning over some fans with her heartfelt comeback story.

On “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” dozens of suitors try to convince the show’s central star to ostensibly fall in love with them over the course of several dates, with the field whittled down over time and the winner receiving a marriage proposal in the finale.

The object of this season’s affection is single race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. Early in the season, reality television watchers called Roy the show’s “villain,” describing her as elbowing out other contestants for Luyendyk’s time and badmouthing competitors.

But she changed some minds after she shared how she worked her way back to stability working in real estate as a single mom.

“I was left with my belongings literally in trash bags,” she revealed to Luyendyk about when her ex left her after seven years and one child.

But on Monday night’s episode, which took place in Paris, Roy did not receive a rose, signaling her time on the show has come to an end. Roy was one of 29 women to start the season, and now the race car driver is down to his final seven.

Another Mainer — Madawaska native Ashley Hebert — famously finished as the second runner-up on the 15th season of “The Bachelor” in 2011 and later that same year starred as the star of the seventh season of “The Bachelorette.” Hebert’s relationship with winning suitor J.P. Rosenbaum is one of the relatively few cases in which one of the shows’ final pairings actually resulted in a lasting marriage.

