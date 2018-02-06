Midcoast
February 06, 2018
Midcoast Maine named one of America’s 10 ‘destinations you need to see’ in 2018

By Seth Koenig, BDN Staff
Updated:
  • Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN
    Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN
    Robert Indiana's EAT sign is illuminated on top of the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland, Maine, in this AP file photo.
  • Gabor Degre | BDN
    Gabor Degre | BDN
    Laurence Starr cleans his equipment and the dock after taking his dinghy out of the water for the season from Camden Harbor in this BDN file photo.
  • Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN
    Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN
    Rebecca Cooper pauses to take in the view of Camden Harbor during her climb on Mount Battie in this AP file photo.

Travel guide maker Lonely Planet released its much ballyhooed list of top recommendations for tourists in 2018, and among its 10 “destinations you need to see” in America is Midcoast Maine.

The Maine destination ranks No. 6 on the list, between Cincinnati and Richmond, Virginia, and is the only one of the 10 in America’s northeast.

(Cincy is actually the next closest.)

Lonely Planet calls the Midcoast “an increasingly exciting cultural center of world-class art museums and galleries” and notes that 2018 brings the 70th anniversary of the Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland.

The travel guide publisher also lauds the area’s “exploding foodie scene of craft breweries, local vineyards and gourmet farm-to-table restaurants,” and points out that the nearby forests and streams make Maine “ideal for adventure activities.”

Claiming the No. 1 spot on the list is California’s Redwood Coast, followed by Boise, Idaho, at No. 2. To see the full list, visit Lonely Planet online.

Comments

