February 05, 2018
Portland mayor says he will shave head after losing Super Bowl bet

By Jake Bleiberg, BDN Staff
Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling delivers his third State of the City address in City Hall, Jan. 31, 2018.

PORTLAND, Maine — Mayor Ethan Strimling said Monday that he will shave his head to honor a Super Bowl bet with his counterpart in Portland, Pennsylvania.

Betting that the New England Patriots would beat Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Strimling wagered the haircut along with a gift basket of lobsters, local beer, coffee and liquor against Mayor Lance Prator’s stakes of Yuengling beer and cheesesteaks, according to Portland ABC affiliate WMTW.

After the the Eagles carved through the Patriots’ defense on their way to an upset 41-33 victory, Strimling said he’d make good on the bet.

“I am calling the Pennsylvania mayor at 1 p.m. from my office to arrange the settling of the bet,” Strimling said.

Portland, Pennsylvania, is a 2 hour drive north of Philadelphia near the New Jersey border. It has a population of about 500, according to the most recent census estimates.

Bangor Mayor Ben Sprague also made a bet on the Super Bowl against the mayor of Bangor, Pennsylvania, which has a population of about 5,000 and sits near the western New Jersey border.

Sprague’s wager included a box of Maine whoopie pies, a case of Moxie and a donation of Stephen King books to the Pennsylvania community’s public library.

