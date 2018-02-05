Fate of man accused of killing Joyce McLain in hands of judge as trial ends

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

The prosecution urged the judge to believe the confession Joyce McLain’s accused killer made to his pastor, his parents and a co-worker and not consider how long it took police to charge him.

The defense argued that the state had not proven Philip Scott Fournier’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and was hinging its case on one small piece of 38 years of investigative work — statements made after the defendant suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Fournier, 57, of East Millinocket is charged with murder in the teenager’s 1980 death. His jury-waived trial concluded Monday after 9½ days of testimony before Superior Court Justice Ann Murray at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

Murray said that she would issue a written verdict “in due course” but did not give a date for her decision.

McLain was last seen alive about 8 p.m. Aug. 8, 1980, jogging near Schenck High School in East Millinocket. Her partially clad body was found about 6 a.m. Aug. 10, 1980, behind the school’s athletic fields. The back of her skull was caved in, and her hands were tied behind her back with a blue cloth.

In May 1981, Fournier told his pastor and parents that he killed McLain, according to trial testimony. He repeated the confession to investigators the same day but was not arrested. Fournier later recanted that confession.

“He has not once denied telling his parents or pastor what he had done,” Zainea told Murray. “But once he told them he killed Joyce, he’s been backtracking ever since.”

The prosecutor conceded that there was no forensic evidence tying Fournier or anyone else to McLain’s body, her clothing, the insulator or the rock found near her body.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Silverstein of Bangor told Murray that the state was basing its case entirely on Fournier’s alleged confession.

“The state has taken a small piece of 38 years worth of work and less than ample evidence and said, ‘Let’s go with what we got,’” Silverstein said. “[Prosecutors] are trying to fit a square peg into a round hole, and it is a loose and sloppy fit.”

The prosecution has not identified a murder weapon or offered witnesses who saw Fournier behind the school, Silverstein said. Witnesses did testify that they saw Fournier in front of the school that evening.

Since being arrested on the murder charge on March 4, 2016, Fournier has been held at Penobscot County Jail in Bangor, unable to post $300,000 cash bail.

If convicted of murder, Fournier faces between 25 years and life in prison.

