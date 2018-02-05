NH woman holding $560M lottery ticket asks court to shield her identity

Steven Senne | AP | BDN Steven Senne | AP | BDN

A woman who says she has the lone Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire that matched all six numbers for a $559.7 million jackpot wants a court order allowing her to stay anonymous.

“Jane Doe” filed a complaint last week in Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua saying she signed the back of the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing. She contacted a lawyer and learned that if she had written the name of a trust, instead, she could’ve shielded her identity.

The New Hampshire resident says she made a “huge mistake.” She hasn’t turned in the ticket yet.

State Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre says after consulting with the state attorney general’s office, lottery officials have been advised to proceed in accordance with state law.

A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.