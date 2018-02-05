New England
NH woman holding $560M lottery ticket asks court to shield her identity
NH woman holding $560M lottery ticket asks court to shield her identity

A customer departs Reeds Ferry Market convenience store, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Merrimack, N.H. A lone Powerball ticket sold at the convenience store matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million jackpot, one day after another single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize. Reeds Ferry Market is to receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A woman who says she has the lone Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire that matched all six numbers for a $559.7 million jackpot wants a court order allowing her to stay anonymous.

“Jane Doe” filed a complaint last week in Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua saying she signed the back of the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing. She contacted a lawyer and learned that if she had written the name of a trust, instead, she could’ve shielded her identity.

The New Hampshire resident says she made a “huge mistake.” She hasn’t turned in the ticket yet.

State Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre says after consulting with the state attorney general’s office, lottery officials have been advised to proceed in accordance with state law.

A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

