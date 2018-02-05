Chicago man shot friend because she was ‘being too loud,’ prosecutors say

Chicago Police Department | TNS | BDN Chicago Police Department | TNS | BDN

CHICAGO — A Chicago man shot a 30-year-old acquaintance during an argument that began because he thought she was being too loud, prosecutors said Sunday.

Terrell Washington, 37, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm after the victim identified him as her shooter, according to court records.

On Jan. 18, Washington came over to the victim’s apartment in the 4000 block of West Gladys Avenue about 9:15 p.m.

They were talking and smoking cigarettes, and Washington became “increasingly angry” and repeatedly told the woman to lower her voice, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Julia Ramirez.

The woman became frustrated and told Washington to leave her apartment. He pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot her in the arm and leg, prosecutors said.

Washington then ran from the apartment through the front door, leaving it open, Ramirez said.

A witness called 911 after hearing arguing followed by gunshots. Officers found spent shell casings at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for gunshot wounds. She later identified Washington as the person who shot her.

Washington was arrested Friday. He was ordered held without bail during a Sunday court hearing before Judge Mary Marubio.

