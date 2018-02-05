Man shamed as ‘carjacker’ in viral Facebook post was just confused 69-year-old, cops say

Jaap Arriens | TNS | BDN Jaap Arriens | TNS | BDN

Burlington, Vermont, police say a man identified on social media as a carjacker was just trying to get into the wrong car.

A Facebook post claimed that a man tried to get into a woman’s car at supermarket lot in Burlington Friday, and it was shared thousands of times. WCAX-TV reports police tracked down the 69-year-old South Burlington man and determined it was a “mistaken identity of vehicles.”

Police Lt. Dennis Duffy says the man was being picked up by a friend who had a similar vehicle.

Officials say the man has no criminal history.

