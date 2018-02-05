Crashes knock out power to entire Maine island

Great Cranberry Island lost electricity for about two hours when a speeding teenager slammed into a utility pole on Saturday, police said.

William Ferreira, 19, of Cranberry Isle, was headed south on Cranberry Road on Cranberry Isle at about 9:30 p.m. when his and another car behind him failed to make a sharp turn and went off the road, a Hancock County sheriff’s representative said on Monday.

Ferreira’s Subaru Legacy snapped the pole and overturned onto its roof. The Volkswagen Jetta driven by Joseph Sanchez-Flores, 20, of Cranberry Isle, hit a tree and rolled onto its roof, sheriffs said.

Both cars were traveling too fast for conditions, according to Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric McLaughlin, and both drivers, who suffered minor injuries, allegedly fled the scene.

Emera Maine workers restored electricity to all but 375 customers at 11:17 p.m. Power to the rest was turned back on by 10 a.m. on Sunday, utility spokeswoman Judy Long said.

Both drivers were found about eight hours later, or at about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday. Ferreira was charged with aggravated criminal mischief and operating without a motor vehicle license.

Sanchez-Flores was charged with aggravated criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized use of property.

Aggravated criminal mischief is the knowing or reckless damage or destruction of property worth $2,000 or more. It is a Class C crime that carries up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

Both made bail on Sunday. Their hearing dates in Hancock County Superior Court were not immediately available.

