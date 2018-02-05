Sabattus man dies after his car crashes into tree

Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

A 67-year-old Sabattus man died Monday morning when his car struck a tree in Litchfield, authorities said.

Michael Oliver was driving alone on Route 197 in a Chevrolet Blazer when he crossed the centerline and hit a pine tree, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland.

Oliver was not wearing a seatbelt and died instantly in the crash, which occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. near Gowell’s Shop‘n’ Save, McCausland said.

Trooper Erin James, who responded to the crash, said road conditions did not not appear to have been the cause.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.