February 05, 2018
Sabattus man dies after his car crashes into tree

By Callie Ferguson
Maine State Police | BDN
Michael Oliver, 67, of Sabbatus died instantly Monday after his car went off the road and struck a tree, authorities said.

A 67-year-old Sabattus man died Monday morning when his car struck a tree in Litchfield, authorities said.

Michael Oliver was driving alone on Route 197 in a Chevrolet Blazer when he crossed the centerline and hit a pine tree, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland.

Oliver was not wearing a seatbelt and died instantly in the crash, which occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. near Gowell’s Shop‘n’ Save, McCausland said.

Trooper Erin James, who responded to the crash, said road conditions did not not appear to have been the cause.

Comments

