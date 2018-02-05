Fort Fairfield man charged with threatening judge

Courtesy of Aroostook County Jail | BDN Courtesy of Aroostook County Jail | BDN

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Fort Fairfield man who allegedly made threatening social media comments toward a Maine judge.

David Ossie, 56, of Fort Fairfield, was charged with terrorizing after allegedly creating a social media post that made a violent threat against a Maine Superior Court justice and his family, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon by Chief Deputy Sheriff Shawn Gillen. The judge was not identified and the exact nature of the threat was not made public.

Ossie is being held at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton on $10,000 cash bail or $50,000 surety, and if released would be restricted to 24/7 house arrest and a GPS tracking monitor, Gillen said.

Ossie, who was previously convicted of terrorizing a judge in 2013, now faces a Class C felony charge for terrorizing, which would come with a punishment of up to five years in prison, Gillen said.

Gillen said that the sheriff’s office learned of the threat on Sunday and worked with the Fort Fairfield Police Department to investigate and arrest Ossie.

