Industry: Keep state-funded lobster marketing group afloat

AUGUSTA, Maine — Members of Maine’s lifeblood lobster industry say the state should keep funding a marketing group that uses fees from industry members to promote the seafood all over the country.

Fishermen, dealers and processors pay to fund the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative. It has an annual budget of $2.2 million and has been the subject of some criticism from members of industry who say they don’t see enough return on that investment.

But the industry came out in support of the collaborative at a state legislative committee hearing on Monday. The collaborative needs legislative approval to keep operating past this year.

Numerous lobstermen and dealers say they think the group’s important to promote the story of Maine lobster. They also say they want a clearer picture of where their money’s going.

