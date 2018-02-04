Oxford Hills, Medomak Valley win KVAC wrestling crowns

Oxford Hills of South Paris and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro earned team titles Saturday at the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference wrestling championships held at Cony High School in Augusta.

Oxford Hills won the Class A crown by totaling 165 points to edge second-place Nokomis of Newport (149) and third-place Skowhegan (136). Cony (123) and Camden Hills of Rockport rounded out the top five teams in the 19-school field.

Medomak Valley placed sixth overall with 89 points and was the top-scoring Class B program, topping Mount View of Thorndike (60) and Belfast (49).

Medomak Valley was led by junior Eli Miller, who outlasted Isaiah Cogswell of Morse High School in Bath 2-1 in double overtime to win the 152-pound championship. Miller subsequently was named the most outstanding wrestler in the Class B competition.

Miller was one of five Panthers to earn top-four finishers during the meet in which Class A and Class B wrestlers compete with and against each other.

Junior Amos Hinkley placed third at 195 pounds and sophomore Erik Benner was third at 220 while the Panthers got fourth-place finishes from freshman Marshall Sawyer at 106 pounds and classmate Tyler Cox at 160.

Medomak Valley head coach Bill Bramhall also was named KVAC Class B coach of the year.

Oxford Hills was led to the Class A crown by senior Dawson Stevens, the 160-pound champion who was named the meet’s most outstanding Class A wrestler. The Vikings’ Tony Stevens was named KVAC Class A coach of the year.

Nokomis, which placed second in the meet for the second time in three years, was led by top-seeded James Boyd’s individual title at 220 pounds.

Boyd was one of seven Nokomis wrestlers to earn top-three finishes. Calvin Peck (106 pounds), Caleb Carroll (113) and Joshua Brown (120) each finished second for coach Scott Preble’s club while Quinton Richards (160), David Wilson (170) and Alex Glidden (182) each finished third.

Skowhegan, the defending champion entering this year’s meet, crowned four individual winners in Jake Craig at 106 pounds, Richard Oberg at 120, Samson Sirois at 138 and Jon Bell at 170.

Other individual champions were Noah Dumas (113) and Nic Mills (195) of Cony, Michael Sprague (126) and Jakob Peavey (285) of Erskine Academy of South China, Ben Laurence of Mount Ararat of Topsham (132), Noah Lang of Camden Hills (145) and Ryan Fredette of Winslow (182).

Final Class A team scores were Oxford Hills 165, Nokomis 149, Skowhegan 136, Cony 123, Camden Hills 114.5, Morse 87, Mount Ararat 81, Erskine Academy 78, Mount Blue 65.5, Messalonskee 31, Bangor 11 and Gardiner no score.

Class B team scores were Medomak Valley 89, Mount View 60, Belfast 49, Winslow 38, Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield 34, Oceanside 15.5 and Lincoln Academy 8.