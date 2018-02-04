Messy travel forecast for Maine during Super Bowl

Abigail Curtis | BDN Abigail Curtis | BDN

Much of Maine is under winter weather advisories that will be in effect during the Super Bowl, and travelers, including those driving to watch the big game, are urged to use caution.

Snow is expected to start accumulating at 5 p.m. Sunday in northern parts of Aroostook County, northern Penobscot County, northern parts of Somerset County and throughout Piscataquis County, according to the National Weather Service. Total snowfall will amount to 3 to 6 inches in most places, although 9 inches are expected to accumulate across higher terrain.

The weather advisory will be in place through 9 a.m. Monday. Weather officials caution drivers to be prepared for snow-covered roads and reduced visibility.

Another weather advisory for snow is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday in the western mountains and foothills of Maine, as well as northern New Hampshire. Forecasters said periods of light snow will become steadier and heavier Sunday afternoon and by late evening 3 to 6 inches will accumulate. Up to 8 inches is expected in higher terrain.

A separate wind advisory is in effect for coastal Hancock and coastal Washington counties from noon to midnight Sunday. The National Weather Service in Caribou forecasts that winds will reach 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts up to 45 mph. The weather service predicts that tree limbs may blow down during the storm, resulting in power outages.

Forecasters also encourage motorists to use extra caution on the roads because of the winds, especially those driving vehicles with a high center of gravity, such as trucks and SUVs.

