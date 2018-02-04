Business
February 04, 2018
Feds allowing same amount of red crab harvest in 2018

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — Federal fishing regulators said they are allowing commercial fishermen to harvest the same amount of a marketable species of ocean crab this year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said fishermen will be allowed to bring 3.9 million pounds of deep-sea red crabs to land this year. That is the same quota that has been in effect since 2011.

The crabs are fished for use as food. They have been brought to shore from Maine to Virginia over the years. The biggest producer in recent years has been Massachusetts.

The agency said there were no overages in the fishery in 2017.

