UMaine guard Sutton questionable for Saturday’s game at Binghamton

University of Maine junior guard Tanesha Sutton, who leads the Black Bears in rebounds and assists, may miss Saturday afternoon’s America East game against Binghamton with a foot injury.

The injury forced her to miss Wednesday’s 69-51 victory over UMass Lowell.

“We’re hoping to have her. She does so many things for us. But we don’t know,” said UMaine interim head coach Amy Vachon of Sutton’s nagging injury.

The 5-foot-10 Sutton, a redshirt junior, has averaged 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season along with 10.8 points. She is also averaging 2.2 steals.

Sutton, who transferred to UMaine from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, topped the Black Bears in rebounds (4.8) and assists (2.6) a year ago in her first season after sitting out the mandatory NCAA transfer year. She also averaged 7.4 points.

Junior Parise Rossignol of Van Buren started in Sutton’s place against last-place UMass Lowell and scored 11 points and grabbed three rebounds in 30 minutes.

Rossignol is averaging 4.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game. She has committed just 14 turnovers this season.

Rossignol had a career-high in defensive rebounds (5), assists (5) and steals (4) in UMaine’s 66-62 overtime loss to Binghamton on Jan. 6.

Vachon said on Friday she wasn’t sure what the starting lineup would be and how the rotation would work if Sutton is unable to play.

One of the reasons behind UMaine’s recent success has been its ability to protect the basketball. The Black Bears averaged 20.75 turnovers in their first four league games, but have made only 8.2 per contest in the last five games.

“We turned the ball over 25 times in the last game against them,” said Vachon. “We also gave up too many offensive rebounds (12).”

Vachon said UMaine must do a thorough defensive job on Bearcats senior guard Imani Watkins, the league’s leading scorer (22.1 ppg). Watkins had 23 in the victory over UMaine but shot only 9-for-30, including a 1-for-11 showing from the 3-point arc.

“She is a pretty high volume shooter. Blanca (Millan) did a great job on her last time but if she gets around Blanca, we have to get help over on her,” said Vachon.

