UMaine men’s basketball hosts Binghamton; women’s team visits Bearcats in NY

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. BINGHAMTON

Time, site: Saturday, 1 p.m.; Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 5-19 (2-7 America East), Binghamton 10-14 (1-8)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 18-17; UMaine 76-73 on 1/6/18

Key players: UMaine — 5-11 G Aaron Calixte (16.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game), 6-6 G Isaiah White (9.5 ppg, 4.8 rebounds), 6-5 G Vernon Lowndes Jr. (6.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (8.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg); Binghamton — 6-3 G J.C. Show (14.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 6-3 G Everson Davis (7.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg), 6-9 F Thomas Bruce (11.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg), 6-6 F Willie Rodriguez (10.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg)

Game notes: This matchup between America East’s two bottom-ranked teams is significant to the extent that with the addition of UMass Lowell to the eligible ranks, the last-place team in the nine-team conference won’t qualify for postseason play. UMaine currently has a one-game lead over Binghamton based on its earlier win over the Bearcats this season, but the Black Bears must overcome their recent defensive woes — allowing 82.5 ppg in their last six outings — to maintain that edge. UMaine allowed a season-high 88 points in its most recent outing, a loss to UMass Lowell on Wednesday. Binghamton has lost five straight games, most recently a 68-54 home-court defeat to top-ranked Vermont before a hearty crowd of 4,445. UMaine will have to cope with one of the league’s top interior performers in Bruce, who leads America East in blocked shots (2.5 per game) and field-goal percentage (.592) and ranks second in rebounding.

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. BINGHAMTON

Time, site: Saturday, 1 p.m., Events Center, Vestal, N.Y.

Records: UMaine 14-8 (7-2 America East), Binghamton 15-7 (6-3)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 21-14, Binghamton 66-62 (OT) on 1/6/18

Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.7 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 1.8 assists), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (11.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.0 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (10.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.2 spg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.9 apg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (5.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.3 apg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (4.2 ppg, 2 rpg); Binghamton — 5-8 G Imani Watkins (22.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.7 spg), 5-6 G Kai Moon (11.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3 apg, 2 spg), 6-1 C Alyssa James (10.5 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 3.7 blocks, 2.2 spg), 5-9 F Rebecca Carmody (7.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.5 apg), 6-0 FH Carly Boland (4.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg), 5-5 G Jasmine Sina (5.7 ppg, 1.6 apg)

Game notes: Both teams come into the contest on winning streaks: UMaine has won five in a row and Binghamton has four straight victories. Watkins leads the league in scoring and James is tops in rebounds and blocked shots. James’ 81 blocked shots is good for second in the nation. Binghamton is averaging 6.23 blocks per game which is 11th in the country. Millan is the league’s fourth-leading scorer and is 16th nationally in steals with 63. UMaine leads America East and is 20th in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 56 points per game including 46.4 in its five-game winning streak. Binghamton and UMaine rank one-two in three-point shooting percentage at 32.7 and 32.2, respectively. UMaine has forced at least 15 turnovers in 19 of its last 20 games. UMaine will have to limit Binghamton’s second-chance points by boxing out in the paint. Binghamton is 11-0 when allowing fewer than 60 points.