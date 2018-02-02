Wet snow, cold wind in the forecast going into weekend

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Related Stories Closings, cancellations and delays

Another round of snow has made for slick travel conditions Friday morning and is expected to last until midday.

Bitterly cold wind chills are forecast as temperatures drop later Friday, and the state could see coastal flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for eastern Maine from central Hancock County to southern Aroostook County, including Greater Bangor, where 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected Friday, along with poor visibility from winds that could gust up to 30 mph. Snow in southern Maine, including Portland, is expected to amount to less than an inch.

“Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving,” NWS forecasters in Caribou wrote in the advisory.

Dozens of schools throughout Maine either started late or canceled classes Friday because of the weather.

[Closings, cancellations, delays]

Cold weather is expected to blow into Maine on the heels of the snow, which has been mixed with rain along the coast. Single-digit temperatures are expected Friday in southern Maine while in the far north they could drop to around 10 below zero.

The weather service has issued a wind chill advisory for far northern Maine and the western mountains that will be in effect from Friday night through Saturday morning.

“Temperatures will plummet behind the front with bitter cold wind chills expected late tonight and into Saturday morning across much of northern maine” forecasters wrote. “The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 20 below zero to 30 below zero. Keep pets inside and make sure vulnerable pipes are protected.”

Forecasters said flooding along the coast from Casco Bay to the south, including Portland, could occur around noon Friday, when high tides aggravated by the near-full moon are expected to peak.

“Tides continue to run slightly high and are expected to reach just shy of flood stage with the midday high tide,” forecasters said.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news