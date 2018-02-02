Portland
Smoke at Bonny Eagle High School leads to early dismissal

By Callie Ferguson

Bonny Eagle High School evacuated students and dismissed them at 11 a.m. after smoke was reported at the school, officials said.

Local fire departments responded to the Saco Road campus in Standish at 9:18 a.m. after smoke set off a building alarm, according to a dispatcher.

School officials could not immediately be reached to say what caused the smoke and where it was coming from. Maine School Administrative District 6 said a “facility related issue” prompted the early dismissal, according to a Facebook post.

Students were asked to be picked up at the middle school campus next to the high school at 11 a.m, the post said.

Fire crews were still at the school at 11:30 a.m., according to dispatch.

