Old Town sophomore qualifies for state meet in all eight individual events, both dives

With the Penobscot Valley Conference and Maine Principals’ Association swimming and diving championship meets scheduled later this month, Teagan Blackie of Old Town High School has presented coach Josh D’Angelo with unusual entry options.

The sophomore has met the qualifying standard in all eight individual swimming events as well as the both the 11- and six-dive standards for the one-meter diving competition.

“She is a fun kid to coach and very talented. Her energy is limitless,” D’Angelo said.

“Certainly, it is a very rare accomplishment,” said 30-year Brewer High coach Kathy Cahill, a Penobscot Valley Conference Championship meet director, of Blackie’s qualifying entries.

Cahill noted there have been competitors who have qualified in both diving and swimming, but not in eight swimming events and diving.

Last year, Blackie, who also plays softball and field hockey at Old Town, qualified in all the events except the 100-yard butterfly.

In the first dual meet of this season, D’Angelo entered her in the 100 butterfly, where she satisfied the qualifying standard.

“I know she will be entered in the diving at this year’s state meet. She is extremely talented as a diver and fun to watch,” D’Angelo noted.

He continues to evaluate her swimming options for the Penobscot Valley Conference Championship and the Class B interscholastic championship.

According to Old Town’s coach, one of Blackie’s strengths is her ability to focus.

“She knows when it is time to compete. When she gets up on the blocks or the board, it is her time. She is very competitive but not to a fault.”

Blackie attends swim practice at Old Town and then trains with the Brewer High divers at the Bangor-Brewer YWCA. The Coyotes do not have a diving coach.

“She knows what we are trying to accomplish daily in swim practice. Even though she is a sophomore, she is one of the team’s leaders,” D’Angelo said.

Cahill has observed Blackie’s diving development and skills from poolside.

“One of the keys to her success is her coachability,” she said.

Cahill referenced Blackie’s most recent 11-dive performance, a 63-point improvement over her 11-dive point total of a year ago, as testimony to her growth as a diver.

“She, frankly, is nothing short of an inspiration to accomplish what she has accomplished,” Cahill said.

Prouty boys setting fast pace

Brothers Carson Prouty and Colby Prouty of Bangor High School are setting a fast pace in their respective events this season.

Carson Prouty, who is a sophomore, ranks first statewide in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.8 seconds. He also owns the top time in the 200 free (1:48.5), the 200 individual medley (2:00.7) and the 100 backstroke (55.2).

Senior Colby Prouty leads the state in the 100 breaststroke (57.9) and ranks second in the 200 free (1:50.2) and the 200 IM (2:01.5).

Colby scholars honored

Both the Colby College men’s and women’s swim teams have been recognized by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America as Scholar All-American teams for the first semester of the 2017-2018 season.

The Waterville-based Mules women achieved a 3.42 grade point average, while the men achieved a 3.18.

The CSDCAA awards Scholar All-American distinctions to NCAA Division I, II, and III teams as well as NAIA and NJCAA teams earning a team GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

The women’s team at Bates College in Lewiston (3.32) also earned the honor.

Short Strokes … Williams College senior Emma Waddell leads NESCAC swimmers in three events this season. The Bangor High graduate tops the conference in the 50 free (23.7), 50 butterfly (25.5), and the 100 butterfly (56.1) … Mount Desert Island’s William Greene, a junior at Middlebury College, is among the NESCAC one-meter diving leaders … Former Class A 200 and 500 freestyle state champion Michael O’Donovan of Marist College holds the third fastest 500 freestyle (4:38.5) in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference as teams prepare for the league championship. The sophomore, a graduate of Cheverus High in Portland, also has swum a 1:42.9 in the 200 free.