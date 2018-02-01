New England Patriots
February 02, 2018
Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski cleared to play in Super Bowl

By Mark Maske, The Washington Post
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) warms up during a practice Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Patriots are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Tight end Rob Gronkowski has been cleared to play for the New England Patriots in Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gronkowski suffered a concussion on an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church during the Patriots’ victory in the AFC championship game.

He did not play in that game after Church’s hit and, under NFL rules, he needed to receive medical clearance to return to play.

Gronkowski was scheduled to speak to reporters later Thursday at the Super Bowl media center.

The Patriots are seeking their sixth Super Bowl title in eight appearances with Bill Belichick as their coach and Tom Brady as their quarterback.

 

Comments

