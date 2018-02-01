Teenage girl missing in Portland

Portland Police Department | BDN Portland Police Department | BDN

Portland police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.

Hilda Vanessa Sanaguaray-Upaya, was last seen at around 8 a.m. Jan. 27 near the Northgate Shopping Center at 91 Auburn St., where she ran away from family members, according to Lt. Robert Martin. She also goes by “Vanessa,” and sometimes uses the names “Valentina Diaz” and “Nelly Guaman,” on her social media accounts, he said.

Sanaguaray-Upaya, a student at Deering High School in Portland, has not shown up to school or been in touch with her friends, family, or classmates since she went missing, Martin said.

She is white, 5 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes, he said. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and blue jeans, and may be carrying a small pink wallet.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.