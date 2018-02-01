Gardiner teacher charged with sexually assaulting a teenager

A Gardiner Area High School teacher was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly got a 16-year-old girl drunk and then sexually assaulted her at her home, according to the Kennebec Journal.

John M. Glowa Jr., a 43-year-old science teacher who has worked for Maine School Administrative District 11 since 2008, faces two counts of gross sexual assault and one count of furnishing liquor to a minor, the newspaper reported. He was arrested Tuesday by the Maine State Police in connection with the alleged assaults that took place Jan. 23 at the girl’s Mount Vernon home, on a snowy day when many districts had canceled classes, the Kennebec Journal reported. The teen was not a Gardiner student, it said.

While the two ate pizza and watched a movie, Glowa allegedly gave the teen several servings of alcohol, which impaired her senses before he sexually assaulted her, Maine State Police Detective Ryan Brockway said at Glowa’s first court appearance Wednesday, according to the report. Later that night, after the alleged assaults occurred, the girl tearfully told her boyfriend what happened, and his father contacted police, the paper reported.

Brockway said he had security footage of Glowa buying whiskey, vodka, cans of Twisted Tea, an alcoholic iced tea, and pizza at Flying Pond Variety in Mount Vernon, the paper reported. The girl also reportedly told police that Glowa had given her alcohol on a previous occasion, while her mother was traveling for business, and he had asked her not to tell anyone, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Glowa appeared at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta via video from the Kennebec County Jail, where a judge set his bail at $25,000, including conditions that prohibit him from contacting minors and possessing or using alcohol, the paper reported.

SAD 11 has placed Glowa on administrative leave and banned him from the district’s premises or contacting its students, the paper reported.

To reach a sexual assault advocate, call the Statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 800-871-7741, TTY 888-458-5599. This free and confidential 24-hour service is accessible from anywhere in Maine. Calls are automatically routed to the closest sexual violence service provider.

