Popular Winterport restaurant plans to close this month

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

After nearly seven years in business, The Bacon Tree, a popular restaurant in Winterport, will close its doors later this month, its owner said.

Leslie Wilson said that there were a number of factors that went into her decision to close the business, located at 279 South Main St., and that she wants to try something different in the restaurant industry.

“I plan to continue to be involved in the restaurant world, but feel it’s the best decision for my family and I to do so in a different capacity,” said Wilson, who is both owner and chef of the restaurant. “The outpouring of messages, emails and comments from customers has been so touching and I am honored and grateful to have been able to share the art of food with so many.”

Wilson expects to before the end of the month, but does not have a closing date set. The eatery will serve its last meals in the next few weeks, she said.

Leslie Wilson and former co-owner David Wilson took over what was formerly The Rise and Shine Cafe, located at 111 Main St., in Winterport, in 2011. Shortly afterward they renamed it The Bacon Tree, after a Revolutionary War-era Winterport legend about a clever town resident who saved his store of bacon from the invading British by hanging it in a tree.

The restaurant initially served just breakfast and lunch, but the tiny old location quickly outgrew its space, with hours-long waits for a table becoming common on the weekends. The restaurant was known for its fluffy pancakes and eggs benedict, as well as its commitment to making everything from scratch — from bread and other baked goods, to jam and mayonnaise.

In Spring 2016, the restaurant moved to the much larger 279 South Main St. in Winterport, sharing a building with Winterport Winery and Penobscot Bay Brewery. The menu was expanded to include dinner.

Last year, David Wilson left the restaurant to start with business partner Katrina Petersen a new Winterport business, The Wooden Spoon Bakehouse, an artisan bakery located at 384 South Main St.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.