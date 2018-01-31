Politics
January 31, 2018
Poliquin avoids serious injury as train carrying GOP lawmakers hits garbage truck

By Alan Fram and Andrew Taylor, The Associated Press
Updated:
    Bruce Poliquin | BDN
    U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin was on a train to a Republican Party retreat in West Virginia on Wednesday when it struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia.
    Christopher Bouchard | Aroostook Republican | BDN
    Rep. Bruce Poliquin

WASHINGTON — A chartered train carrying dozens of Republican lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Maine’s 2nd District, to a party retreat in West Virginia on Wednesday struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia, lawmakers said.

No lawmakers were believed have major injuries in the collision. Poliquin spokesman Brendan Conley said the second-term congressman was OK “with a few minor bruises.”

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, said a person on the truck may have been seriously injured. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Oregon, said on Twitter that “members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck.”

Cole said he believes the collision occurred south of Charlottesville, Virginia. The train was en route to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulfur Springs for a three-day issues retreat featuring appearances by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Alabama, tweeted: “The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries.”

BDN writer Michael Shepherd contributed to this report.

