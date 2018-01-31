Man dies in South Portland crash

An elderly man died Tuesday afternoon when his car hit a tree in South Portland, authorities said.

The man, who was in his 70s but whose identity has not been released, was driving west on Broadway without any passengers when his minivan left the road and hit a tree outside of a home at 1319 Broadway, Sgt. John Sutton said. He died in the crash, Sutton said.

South Portland police and fire responded to the crash at 12:24 p.m. and shut down the portion of Broadway between Perry Terrace and Daytona Street for about an hour while crews cleared the vehicle, Sutton said.

Authorities have not yet determined what caused the man’s car to leave the roadway, which was clear of any winter precipitation, Sutton said. The crash is still under investigation.

