Bangor falls 28 cans short of breaking world record

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Bangor came just shy of breaking the world record for simultaneously opened cans last Friday, according to Geaghan Brothers Brewing Co.

At the city’s Annual Chamber Dinner, guests opened 1,122 cans at once — falling 28 cans short of breaking the Guinness World Record for most cans opened simultaneously, according to the brewery, which supplied the majority of the cans and filmed the massive toast.

The world record — 1,149 cans — was set in 2016 in Japan, according to AP.

“While we didn’t set a new world record, we set a record for Bangor, and we had fun and enjoyed the experience!” Geaghan’s wrote in a Facebook post.

The dinner, which honors local businesses and organizations every year, was held at the Cross Insurance Center on Main Street.

