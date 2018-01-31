7 places to get fresh doughnuts in the Bangor area

Nok-Noi Ricker | BDN Nok-Noi Ricker | BDN

Doughnuts. You love them. We love them. It’s hard not to love them, unless you’re avoiding carbs in all forms — in which case, stop reading now.

If, however, you’re a fan of these sweet circles of fried or baked goodness, here are seven places to get them hot and fresh in the Bangor area. There are even two options for those who can’t eat gluten.

Gosselin’s, 334 Harlow St., Bangor and 500 South Main St., Brewer; 5-11 a.m. Monday-Friday, 5-10:30 a.m. Saturdays

For 73 years, Gosselin’s has specialized in one thing: doughnuts. It has a great recipe, and it would be crazy to change it. Offering varieties like plain, chocolate and molasses, Gosselin’s makes them in the middle of the night, and sells them for cash only. Get them while they’re hot — and before they’re sold out for the day.

Frank’s Bakery, 199 State St. Bangor, 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays

Another legend in the Bangor region, Frank’s has also been around for more than 70 years, and each morning makes 16 or so varieties of doughnuts. Here’s a pro tip: Ask about the peanut butter and jelly doughnuts. If they’re available that day, get one.

Logical Sip Cafe & Bakery, 103 Center St. Brewer, 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Logical Sip, an adorable little cafe and bakery in Brewer, might be a relative newcomer on the scene compared to the previous two. But the business, which opened in 2016, certainly wins style points. Its colorful, handmade doughnuts come in a variety of flavors, from chocolate with mint buttercream and vanilla sprinkle to chocolate and coffee brandy and coconut creme.

Coffee Break Cafe, 75 Main Road North, Hampden, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday

This no-frills little gem of a cafe, located next to the intersection of Main Road and Western Avenue, serves up a tasty home-cooked breakfast, and some lovely baked goods — including doughnuts, made fresh every day alongside muffins and other treats. There are just a few varieties available, generally, but it’s great for a quick breakfast treat in a sweet family establishment.

Elaine’s Basket Cafe

OK, Elaine’s is not in the Bangor area. It’s in Milo. But Elaine Poulin’s baked goods empire stretches well beyond northern Penobscot County. Her specialty is doughnuts: big, dense, flavorful ones, in classic flavors like molasses, chocolate, jelly and plain. Doughnuts are delivered fresh several times per week in the Bangor area to West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse and 98 Wake n’ Shake in Bangor, Village Variety in Glenburn, Danforth’s in Hermon and Bell’s IGA in Orono.

Raegamuffin’s Gluten Free Bakery, 1552 State St., Veazie, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday

Opened four years ago by Rachel Eugley, this artisanal gluten-free bakery is tucked away in Veazie, and makes all sorts of goodies. It offers 10 varieties of doughnuts, including chai spice and apple cider.

ButterUp Cakes, 6 Water St., Bangor, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

The newest addition to downtown Bangor’s bakery scene, ButterCup Cakes also offers gluten-free treats, including a variety of doughnuts, though owners Patrick and Candace Brady change up their offerings on a daily basis. Their chocolate doughnuts are pretty special.

