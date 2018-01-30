UMaine men’s basketball hosts UMass Lowell; women’s team visits UML

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. UMASS LOWELL

Time, site: Wednesday, 7 p.m.; Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 5-18 (2-6 America East), UMass Lowell 8-13 (2-6)

Series, last meeting: UMass Lowell leads 9-4; UMass Lowell 100-68 on 2/9/17

Key players: UMaine — 5-11 G Aaron Calixte (16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game), 6-6 G Isaiah White (9.5 ppg, 4.8 rebounds), 6-6 G Ilker Er (8.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (8.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg); UMass Lowell — 6-2 F Jahad Thomas (19.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 4.1 apg), 6-1 G Matt Harris (12.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg), 6-3 G Ryan Jones (10.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.8 apg), 6-4 G Rinardo Perry (9.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine begins the second half of its America East schedule with a chance to make a modest move up the standings if the Black Bears can win back-to-back home games against UMass Lowell, which shares seventh place with coach Bob Walsh’s club, and then on Saturday against last-place Binghamton (1-7 AE). UMass Lowell, in its first year of eligibility for postseason play after completing the four-year NCAA reclassification from Division II to Division I, features one of America East’s top players in Thomas, a redshirt senior who earned first-team all-conference status last winter. The River Hawks have been the worst defensive team in the league, allowing 78.3 ppg, while Maine is AE’s lowest-scoring team at 66.9 ppg. UMass Lowell is coming off a 77-70 loss to Hartford. UMaine fell at Maryland Baltimore County last Saturday.

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. UMASS LOWELL

Time, site: Wednesday, 11 a.m., Tsongas Arena, Lowell, Mass.

Records: UMaine 13-8 (6-2 America East); UMass Lowell (3-18, 0-8)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 8-0, UMaine 76-50 on 2/9/17

Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 1.9 assists per game), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (11.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.9 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (10.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.2 spg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (7.1 ppg, 6 rpg, 1.8 apg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (5 ppg, 2.2 apg, 2.1 rpg); UML — 5-11 F Kayla Gibbs (12.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg), 5-4 G Paula Lopez (9.2 ppg, 3, rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.7 spg), 5-7 G Brianna Rudolph (8.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.4 apg), 5-8 G Jennifer Louro (6.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.7 apg), 5-9 G Linda Svenne (5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.4 apg)

Game notes: The Black Bears are gunning for their fifth straight victory against a UMass Lowell team that has lost its last 29 conference games. The River Hawks are in a rebuilding mode with starters Lopez, Svenne and Louro being freshmen. Gibbs’ 4.4 offensive rebounds per game ranks 14th in the country. She has nine double-doubles this season. The River Hawks average 21.2 turnovers — 342nd among 349 Division I teams. UMaine has limited its last three opponents to 46 points or less. Millan has scored in double figures in 20 straight games. The Black Bears lead America East in 3-pointers made (165) while UML is last in 3-point defense (.336).