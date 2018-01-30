Weather
January 31, 2018
Snow should end in eastern coastal Maine after messy commute

By Bill Trotter, BDN Staff
Updated:
A man walks down Main Street in downtown Ellsworth on Tuesday during a snow storm that forecasters said was expected to dump more than half a foot of snow in eastern coastal Maine.

Eastern coastal Maine was expected to get more than half a foot of snow Tuesday before an offshore storm moves away into Canadian waters.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Tuesday afternoon for parts of Hancock and Washington counties.

“Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute,” NWS forecasters wrote in a statement. “Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected.”

The warning is expected to be in effect until 7 p.m. Snow along the eastern coast started falling around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Bangor was expected to get 2 to 4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Portland was not expected to get any snow but did get some minor coastal flooding Tuesday morning as a result of the storm and astronomical high tides.

The snow is expected to stop falling Down East by the evening, as the storm heads out to sea, Bloomer said.

