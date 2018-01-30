Snowy owls and their admirers causing problems at Maine airport

Charles Krupa | AP | BDN Charles Krupa | AP | BDN

Officials at the Portland International Jetport say migrating snowy owls and the human admirers following them are causing trouble for the runway.

Officials at the airport say they’ve seen an increase in snowy owls migrating from Canada, and birders are spreading news about their sightings quickly through social media. WGME-TV reports birders coming to the airport are blocking emergency access points and illegally parking on the roads.

Airport Director Zach Sundquist says he also doesn’t want people to scare the birds into the paths of oncoming jets, saying the airport wants the owls to be left alone.

Sundquist says there is an observation area with parking south of the airport nearby a hanger.

