Four solar power supporters arrested at Central Maine Power

Four protesters rallying in support of solar power have been arrested during a demonstration at the Central Maine Power headquarters.

The Kennebec Journal reports members of a group called “Speak The Truth to CMP” and Quaker Meetings held a protest at the utility company’s headquarters in Augusta Monday afternoon. The four refused to leave following trespassing warnings.

Quaker Meetings says in a news release that group was organizing a “Solar Counterlobby” to protest CMP’s involvement with net metering.

Anna Barnett said in a statement that the utility company was working against the community when it lobbied against a solar bill last year.

