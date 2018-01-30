Down East to get about half a foot of snow Tuesday

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

A winter storm will brush Maine’s southeast coastline Tuesday, dropping up to half a foot of snow in some areas Down East but not much elsewhere, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for central and coastal Washington County until 7 p.m., where between 4 and 6 inches of snow is expected to accumulate in the southeast, according to the weather service. Before 8 a.m., it was already snowing there, according to Mark Bloomer, an NWS forecaster in Caribou.

Bangor lies on the storm’s western fringe and is only expected see about an inch of snow, Bloomer said. Throughout the day, flurries will sprinkle down on the city and across portions of southern Penobscot and Hancock County, he said.

The storm is predicted to hit Maine’s southeast corner the hardest. Eastport and Machias should get the most snow, between 4 and 6 inches, according to the weather service. Slightly inland from there, Calais is slated to see about 3 to 4 inches.

West along the coast, Bar Harbor should get less snow, around 1 to 2 inches, the service said. Less than an inch of snow is expected to accumulate in the state’s central inland areas, according to the service.

The snow is expected to stop falling Down East by the evening, as the storm heads out to sea, Bloomer said.

