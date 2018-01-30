State
January 30, 2018
State Latest News | Poll Questions | Tom Brady | Joyce McLain | The Patriots
State

Coral protections in Atlantic Ocean up for key vote

The Associated Press
Courtesy of Gulf of Maine Deep Coral Science Team | BDN
Courtesy of Gulf of Maine Deep Coral Science Team | BDN
Colorful corals and anemones in west Jordan Basin are pictured in this photo taken in the summer of 2014 by coral researchers.

Federal fishing regulators are set to vote on a proposal that could protect nearly 90 percent of the coral habitat in a key commercial fishing area off New England.

The New England Fishery Management Council is expected to vote on the proposal on Tuesday. The council approved protections in another key fishing area, the Gulf of Maine, in June.

The same council has held off on voting on protections for an area south of Georges Bank until it could get more information about how the protections would impact commercial fisheries.

The council could send a completed coral protection plan to the U.S. Department of Commerce for implementation if it makes a decision on Tuesday. Environmentalists and fishermen have debated the protections for several years.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like