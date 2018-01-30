After failing safety inspection, iconic Maine building corrects some safety violations

Jake Bleiberg | BDN Jake Bleiberg | BDN

PORTLAND, Maine — The manager of Portland’s Time and Temperature Building has begun fixing a battery of code violation that led the iconic tower to fail a safety inspection last year.

In November, fire officials found 19 life safety code violations in the 14-story building, including that six floors lacked required sprinklers and that “multiple floors” did not have smoke detectors in hallways.

The failed inspection was the latests stumble in the once-grand building’s fall into disrepair. It led some tenants to question whether the Maryland-based finance company that owns the Congress Street address cares about their safety.

But a follow-up inspection last week showed progress. The building’s manager had corrected six of the violations, was nearly done addressing three others and had crews on site working to bring the building up to code when inspectors visited on Friday, a city official said.

The repairs have fallen slightly behind the schedule that NAI Hunneman, a Boston-based real estate company, submitted to the city. And some of the larger code violations will require time-consuming engineering studies to correct. But local officials are so far satisfied.

“Though this property has fallen a little behind on their plan of correction, they continue to work diligently to bring the building into compliance with code,” Division Fire Chief Robert Thompson said in an email, adding that the city will continue to monitor the work.

NAI Hunneman and CWCapital Asset Management, the Maryland-based finance company that owns the Time and Temperature Building, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

NAI Hunneman’s completed work includes servicing the building’s fire extinguishers and adding 27 new ones, repairing broken lights in emergency exit signs, closing off some basement stairs and clearing previously blocked exits, among other fixes. Thompson said he expects the buildings’ fire alarms and emergency lighting will be brought up to code this week.

The management company’s corrective action schedule calls for hiring engineering and architecture firms do a full review of the building and develop a plan to bring it into compliance, including installing missing sprinklers.

