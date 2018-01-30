Down East
January 31, 2018
Man swims to shore, gets help for stranded boaters near Eastport

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Updated:
U.S. Coast Guard | BDN
A Coast Guard 45-foot rescue boat crew from Station Eastport rescued four people Tuesday who ended up in frigid ocean waters after their 14-foot skiff capsized in Deep Cove near Eastport. Here, they transport the survivors to emergency medical services personnel.

EASTPORT, Maine — Four people were plucked from 39-degree ocean waters Tuesday afternoon after their skiff capsized in a cove off Eastport.

A man who had been aboard the 14-foot skiff swam to shore for help just before 1 p.m., while the others stayed with the overturned boat and waited for help.

According to the Coast Guard, the five people were heading to shore from a scalloping boat moored in Deep Cove.

After receiving the call for help, the Coast Guard scrambled 45-foot and 29-foot rescue boats from its nearby Eastport station. The 45-footer reached the group first, and crewmembers found one man on top of the overturned boat, and two men and one woman holding onto it in the water.

It’s unclear how far from shore the skiff was, but based on the quick response time, it wasn’t far out, Barresi said.

The Coast Guard members pulled the four people aboard the response boat and took them to shore where they transferred their care to Downeast Emergency Medical Services personnel.

It was unknown exactly how long the four rescued were in the water, but they were all conscious and apparently uninjured after their rescue. An ambulance crew from Downeast Emergency Medical Services was waiting for them when they reached shore and began treating them, as they displayed signs of hypothermia, according to a press release.

“It’s always extremely important to react quickly, especially this time of year,” Barresi said.

Comments

