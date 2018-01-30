Man charged in Bangor’s 1st homicide of year held without bail

Photo courtesy of the Bangor Police Department | BDN Photo courtesy of the Bangor Police Department | BDN

The Bangor man accused of fatally shooting a Second Street resident earlier this month was ordered Tuesday to be held without bail.

F “Frank” Daly, 29, appeared at Penobscot Judicial Center before Superior Court Justice Ann Murray. It would be unusual for a murder suspect to be released on bail.

Murray granted a defense motion to seal the affidavit charging Daly. The judge said she will consider eventually unsealing it.

Daly, originally from Boston, was arrested Jan. 27 at his 30 Ohio St. residence and charged with murdering Israel Lewis, 51, of Bangor, who is the city’s first homicide victim of 2018.

Lewis’ body was found by his girlfriend about 9:45 a.m. Jan. 10 in his room at 40 Second St. She looked through a window, saw Lewis lying on the floor and called 911.

Daly was not asked to enter a plea to the murder charge Tuesday because he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury. It is scheduled to next convene on Feb. 28.

Daly is due back in court in March. The judge did not set an exact date.

Murray appointed Jeffrey Silverstein and Kaylee Folster, both of Bangor, to represent Daly.

Lewis died of two gunshot wounds, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

If convicted of murder, Daly faces 25 years to life in prison.

Anyone with information about Lewis’ death is asked to call the Bangor Police Department at 947-7384. To remain anonymous, dial extension 6.

