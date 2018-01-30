European company plans $150 million salmon farm in Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN

Gov. Paul LePage and business leaders have announced that a European aquaculture company plans a $150 million investment in Belfast that they expect will create up to 60 jobs.

Nordic Aquafarms touts itself as the first company in Norway to move salmon production unto land-based systems and according to its website, currently has the largest such facility in Europe under construction. The company announced in December that it had established a subsidiary, Delaware-based Nordic Aquafarms Inc., as part of a North American expansion strategy.

The company plans a land-based salmon farm in Belfast, according to Bangor Daily News reporter Nick McCrea on Twitter.

According to a news release, the company has signed agreements to buy 40 acres on the outskirts of Belfast, from which it intends to produce some 66 million pounds of salmon per year. The company says later phases of the project could bring a total investment of up to $500 million.

The company said it has been working with the nonprofit development firm Maine & Co. on the project.

