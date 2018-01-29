Presque Isle standout commits to Husson women’s basketball program

BDN File | BDN BDN File | BDN

BANGOR, Maine — The Husson University women’s basketball program has established an impressive pipeline of Aroostook County talent during coach Kissy Walker’s tenure.

The Eagles have landed yet another standout from the County.

Husson announced on Monday that Emily Wheaton of Presque Isle High School plans to join the program and attend the school starting in the fall.

“Emily is one of the top players in the state of Maine. I believe she is the best point guard and can play with anyone, her skills are very polished and she has a tremendous work ethic,” said Walker in a news release. “Emily will make an immediate impact on our program, we are super excited that she has chosen Husson University.”

Wheaton, who lives in Mapleton, was an all-conference, all-county and Bangor Daily News all-tournament team selection her sophomore and junior seasons. She averaged 18.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2 steals last year on the way to a spot on the BDN All-Maine Third Team.

The shifty point guard is averaging about 20 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals this season for coach Jeff Hudson’s Wildcats and eclipsed 1,000 career points earlier this winter.

“She knew we needed her to do pretty much everything this year and she has done it,” said Hudson. “She doesn’t just score, she distributes the ball, she handles the ball against the press and when we need a basket, she comes through.”

Wheaton plans to study elementary education at Husson.

Wheaton is Husson’s second commitment of the 2018 recruiting class, joining Vanessa Duarte of Kennedy Catholic High School in Westchester, N.Y.

UMaine goalie wins HE award

After backstopping the University of Maine men’s hockey team to a regular season series sweep of Massachusetts this past weekend, Jeremy Swayman has been named the Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week. This is the second straight such honor for the native of Anchorage, Alaska.

In the first game of the road series between the Black Bears and Minutemen, Swayman made 28 saves. The freshman was huge for Maine over the final two periods, and made 13 saves in the third to help preserve the 3-2 win. Saturday’s rematch saw Swayman once again stop 28 shots, including 10 and 11 in the first and third periods, respectively.

Swayman’s 11 wins on the season ties him with Northeastern’s Cayden Primeau for first in the league and second in the nation among freshman goaltenders. His .927 save percentage is fifth overall in the nation and first in Hockey East.

Husson, UMF softball players honored

Bri Brochu of Husson University and Elizabeth Walker of the University of Maine at Farmington have been named to the Fastpitch News Division III Preseason All-America second team.

Brochu, a sophomore infielder from Pittston, was the Eagles’ leading hitter last season at .509 and posted team-high totals of 39 runs scored, 57 hits and 10 doubles. Brochu also posted 16 runs batted in.

Walker, a sophomore first baseman and outfielder for the Beavers, paced UMF in batting average (.429), home runs (5), RBI (17), doubles (8) and triples (4).