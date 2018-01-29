Nation
January 29, 2018
FBI Deputy Director McCabe steps down

By Eric Tucker and Sadie Gurman, The Associated Press
Then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 11, 2017. FBI Deputy Director McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring. Two people familiar with the decision described it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday. The move is effective Monday.

WASHINGTON — FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.

McCabe has been a frequent target of criticism from President Donald Trump.

Two people familiar with the decision described it to The Associated Press on Monday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

The move is effective Monday. McCabe had already been planning to retire upon his eligibility in a matter of weeks.

It is not clear if his early departure is for personal reasons or a reflection of the criticism.

