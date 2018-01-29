Maine man sentenced to 52 months in federal prison for stealing guns

Brunswick Police Department | BDN Brunswick Police Department | BDN

PORTLAND, Maine — A Harpswell man who in September pleaded guilty to breaking into a Brunswick trading post and stealing guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer was sentenced Monday to 52 months in prison.

Hyunkook Korsiak, 36, was sentenced by Chief Judge Nancy Torresen in U.S. District Court, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank.

On Jan. 3, 2017, Brunswick police responded to a burglar alarm at the C&R Trading Post on Route 1 and found a broken window near the building’s entrance, the U.S. attorney’s office previously said. With a police dog from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, officers located several guns, a sledgehammer and drops of blood in the snow nearby that was later determined to be Korsiak’s.

He admitted to stealing the guns in April 2017.

Korsiak faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said in September.

In December 2011, Korsiak was sentenced to serve six and a half years in prison, including two years stemming from a probation revocation on a 2001 robbery conviction. A Hancock County judge also sentenced him for crimes including receiving stolen property and eluding an officer following two high-speed chases through eastern Hancock County in two different stolen Saabs.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing a $4,800 Rolex watch from the Swiss Time watch shop in Portland in 2010.

At the time of his 2001 robbery conviction, Korsiak was on probation for several convictions including theft, burglary and negotiating a worthless instrument, according to records from the Maine Bureau of Identification. In 2001, Korsiak was ordered to serve six years behind bars for the robbery plus an additional four years for violating his probation for a total of 10 years.

BDN staff reporter Bill Trotter contributed to this report.

Follow the BDN Bath-Brunswick on Facebook for the latest southern midcoast Maine news.