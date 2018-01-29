Business
January 29, 2018
Gas prices still climbing in northern New England

The Associated Press
The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Maine has risen 4 cents to an average of $2.61.

Gas prices are increasing in northern New England.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of gas outlets says the price has risen 4 cents per gallon in Maine in the last week, averaging $2.61. The price in New Hampshire went up 3.1 cents to an average of $2.53 a gallon. Vermont’s price increased 2.8 cents, to $2.63 a gallon.

The national average increased last week by 3 cents to $2.57 a gallon. It’s 8.8 cents per gallon higher than last month, and 30.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

