UMaine women’s basketball team cruises to fourth straight win

Rogelio V. Solis | AP | BDN Rogelio V. Solis | AP | BDN

BANGOR, Maine — The University of Maine women’s basketball team forced 24 turnovers leading to 31 points and tied a program record with 14 3-pointers en route to a 69-36 victory over the University of Maryland Baltimore County in front of 2,469 fans at the Cross Insurance Center on Sunday afternoon.

It was the fourth straight win for UMaine, which used a 23-2 run in the first half to build a 36-16 intermission lead.

UMaine is now 13-8 overall, 6-2 in America East.

UMBC’s loss was its fourth in a row and the Retrievers are 2-19 overall, 1-7 in America East.

Blanca Millan, Tanesha Sutton and Julie Brosseau had 14 points apiece for the Black Bears. Sutton also had nine rebounds, five assists and five steals, all game highs; Millan had four assists and four steals and Brosseau had three rebounds and two assists.

Allison McGrath was UMBC’s top scorer with nine points and she also had five rebounds and two steals. Janee’a Summers had eight points and four rebounds.

Brosseau had all of her 14 points in the first half including four 3-pointers.

“We came out really well defensively and we really executed our offense and hit some shots,” said UMaine interim head coach Amy Vachon. “It was a really good start for us.”

“In the first five minutes, we took care of business defensively and also executed our offense,” said junior guard Sutton. “We really moved the ball well, Julie shot really well to get us started and we just built momentum throughout the game.

“We’re forcing turnovers and creating offense off of it,” added Sutton.

“Maine played well,” said UMBC head coach Phil Stern. “It’s two teams that do the same things but they’re doing them better than us right now.

“They’re a great three-point shooting team,” added Stern. “We know their offense very well because we run it. You don’t want to give them back-door (layups) so they are going to have some open threes. Brosseau got some we didn’t want her to get in the first half that got her going.”

UMaine shot 42.4 percent (14-for-33) from beyond the 3-point arc and 39.1 percent from the floor overall (25-for-64). UMBC shot 28.6 percent (4-for-14) behind the arc and 29.5 percent overall (13-for-44).

UMaine turned the ball over just eight times compared to UMBC’s 24.

The Black Bears will travel to play UMass Lowell (3-18, 0-8) at 11 a.m. Wednesday while UMBC entertains Stony Brook (11-10, 3-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

ollow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.