January 28, 2018
Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman

By Ken Thomas and Steve Peoples, The Associated Press
Charles Krupa | AP | BDN
This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass.

WASHINGTON — Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC’s fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump’s first year.

[Steve Wynn, RNC finance chairman, faces allegations of sexual misconduct]

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn’s resignation.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

Wynn’s resignation was first reported by Politico.

 

