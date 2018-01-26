UMaine women’s basketball team to host UMBC, Black Bear men face road contest in Baltimore

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. MARYLAND BALTIMORE COUNTY

Time, site: Sunday, 1 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine

Records: UMaine 12-8 (5-2 America East); UMBC 2-18 (1-6)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 17-12, UMaine 64-50 on 1/10/18

Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.8 assists per game), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (11.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.9 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (10.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.1 spg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (7.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.9 apg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (4.9 ppg, 2.2 apg, 2.1 rpg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (4 ppg, 1.7 rpg); UMBC — 5-8 G Laura Castaldo (11.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.3 apg), 5-8 G Te’yJah Oliver (7.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.8 apg), 5-11 F Janee’a Summers (7.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg), 6-0 G Brittani Burgess (5.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.9 apg), 5-10 G Allison McGrath (5.6 ppg, 1.3 rpg), 6-2 F Lucrezia Costa (4.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.3 apg)

Game notes: The Black Bears have won three straight coming off road wins at Hartford and New Hampshire. UMBC lost by three points to league leader Albany last Sunday and, earlier this season, dropped a five-point decision at New Hampshire. UMBC is averaging only 53.1 ppg which is 342nd among 349 Division I teams. Millan is America East’s No. 4 scorer and its leader in steals per game. She has scored in double figures in her last 19 games. Wadling has her first career double-double Wednesday.

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. MARYLAND BALTIMORE COUNTY

Time, site:​ Saturday, 1 p.m.; RAC Arena, Baltimore

Records​: UMaine 5-17 (2-5 America East), UMBC 14-8 (5-2)

Series, last meeting:​ UMBC leads 18-12; UMBC 72-67 on 1/10/18

Key players: UMaine — ​5-11 G Aaron Calixte (16.6 points, 3.0 rebounds,

2.9 assists per game), 6-6 G Isaiah White (8.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg), 6-6 G

Ilker Er (9.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (8.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg);

UMBC —​ 6-2 G Jairus Lyles (20.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2.1 steals per game), 6-5 F Arkel Lamar (12.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.2 spg), 6-6 F Joe Sherburne (10.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg), 5-8 G K.J. Maura (9.9 ppg, 5.1 apg)

Game notes: ​UMaine is coming off its most satisfying victory of the season on Thursday, with Calixte’s late 3-pointer giving coach Bob Walsh’s club a 69-68 victory over New Hampshire. Calixte matched the career high with 24 points while White grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds. The Black Bears limited UMBC, one of the nation’s top 3-point shooting teams, to a 7-of-26 (26.9 percent) effort from beyond the arc in their earlier meeting at the Cross Insurance Center and will need a similar effort as the Retrievers are 10-0 at home. UMBC, in second place after a 68-57 win over Binghamton, ranks third in Division I in made 3-pointers (250) and ninth in attempts (626) while shooting 39.9 percent. This game matches AE’s top offense in UMBC (75.5 ppg) against its worst offense in UMaine (66.5 ppg).