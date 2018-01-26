Celtics’ Smart injures hand hitting picture frame

BOSTON — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss about two weeks after cutting his right hand hitting a picture frame.

Smart apologized to his teammates, coaches and fans on Twitter on Friday afternoon, saying, “I feel like I let all y’all down.”

The Celtics said Smart returned to Boston after the injury to his right hand “from a non-basketball incident” before Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Smart says he will learn from it and come back better.

Smart is averaging 10 points and a career-high 4.7 assists this season, his fourth in Boston. He missed a potential winning shot against the Lakers on Tuesday night, then did not play against the Clippers on Wednesday night.