Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018: Opposing GMOs isn’t immoral, wind storm response exemplary, Trump correct about Haiti

Wind storm response exemplary

We at Holland Power Services are always pleased to work alongside our colleagues at Central Maine Power, as we did after the late October windstorm, because we know the restoration will be managed efficiently and with utmost regard for safety. I have been struck by some stories by those second-guessing CMP’s performance in the storm restoration, and I would like to offer a different perspective.

Holland Power Services has worked with utilities throughout the eastern seaboard, including Florida and the Bahamas. Our company has assisted in recoveries from hurricanes, snow storms, ice storms and tornadoes. We have worked alongside CMP and numerous other utilities, and I consider CMP among the best partners in an emergency. This is not only my opinion, but is an opinion shared throughout the industry.

The company’s capacity for effective emergency response was certainly evident in the late October windstorm. The conditions our crews encountered in Maine were challenging; rarely have we had to deal with the vast number of large fallen trees blocking roads and damaging power lines. Based on the damage that was present, the recovery from this storm was exemplary.

We consider CMP one of the best partners to have when things are at their worst, which is why we never hesitate to step in when called to assist in Maine.

Living on the road and working in tough conditions is never easy. The kindness and gratitude offered to our crews meant a lot and for that Holland Power Services is truly grateful.

Earl Holland

President and Owner

Holland Power Services

Maugerville, New Brunswick

Opposing GMOs isn’t immoral

It is not possible to cover all aspects of the half-truths in the Jan. 1 OpEd by Mitch Daniels, a former Indiana governor and president of Purdue. But his calling those who are against the widespread use of GMO crops “immoral” I find morally deplorable.

I recommend the author read a copy of the book “ Altered Genes, Twisted Truth” by Stephen M. Druker. This book will clearly show where most all of the immoral activity is located. The 500-page book gives ample references for all issues raised. Yes, the book is disturbing, but also very informative to those working for a better world who are unencumbered by economic interests.

On the other side, look to an uplifting and informative book on saving the world’s food supplies and our soil resources. I recommend “ Growing a Revolution: Bringing Our Soil Back to Life” by David R. Montgomery.

The first book is a disturbing but clarifying source of information for those of us who are labeled deplorable or immoral by Daniels. The second book clearly describes innovative farming methods that rebuild our soil resources, improve our crop health and natural resistance to diseases. As a secondary effect, these methods have a major influence on storing huge quantities of carbon dioxide in our soils for free.

John J. Simon

Hampden

Trump correct about Haiti

Is President Donald Trump rude, crude? In my opinion, yes. But he is also outspokenly honest. He says things that many of us don’t want to hear. In many cases, he leaves us wondering why he said what he said, knowing that he would catch all kinds of flack.

We have for most of our lives been listening to politicians whose major concern is the next election. Everything they say is measured by the effect it will have on maintaining their status with the electorate. In most cases, what they say prior to an election is far from what they accomplish after they are re-elected. This is not the case with Trump.

Those of us who voted for him knew exactly who we were voting for. He is trying to accomplish, with little help from anyone in Washington, exactly what he said he would do.

Now, to his latest faux-pas describing Haiti as a “ shithole ” country. Over the past two centuries, our Marines have been sent to Haiti on multiple occasions in an attempt to save that country from itself. It has never worked. We have young men and women in uniform in Africa trying to accomplish a similar task. Remember “Black Hawk Down.” Although the president was crude, his description of the countries in question was also correct.

Many of his supporters feel the same way, and we are not racist, just honest. With all his shortcomings most would, and still do, support Trump over Hillary Clinton and company.

Leo Mazerall

Stockton Springs

Get out and vote

As Martin Luther King Jr. stated so eloquently in his last speech, “There comes a time when silence is betrayal.” That time is now. We are faced not just with a president whose erratic behavior leads one to believe that he is not too stable and a racist at heart, but also with a dysfunctional Congress consisting primarily of old, rich white men bent on dismantling the safety net that millions of folks not so fortunate depend on for a life not so great as those politicians.

We are faced with enumerable problems, such as climate change, denied vociferously by most of the ruling cabal; the growing gap between the rich and poor; the withdrawal from any kind of engagement in the international arena; the burgeoning deficit; money borrowed from China; the disturbing fact that our health care system, while great for the rich, really stinks, is over priced and about to get worse. These few things are only the beginning of how low we have gone.

The key to getting rid of this scourge is to vote these people out. In the last election, only 58 percent voted, meaning that 29 percent of those who used their privilege to vote created this nightmare. So vote, and do not shun getting involved. Write a letter, call your representatives, get others involved and by all means don’t stay silent. Resist.

Donald Gray

Rockland

Trump a racist

President Donald Trump is the undisputed leader of the Republican Party. He has demonstrated throughout his real estate career, his campaign and the first year of his presidency that he is a racist.

I have to assume that anyone who remains a member of a political party led by a racist is also a racist. That includes Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Sen. Susan Collins.

Thomas Bourque

Augusta