Snow destroys part of former Trull Hospital

BIDDEFORD — The city of Biddeford has ordered the demolition of the back section of the former Trull Hospital after a heavy snow load destroyed part of the building.

The former hospital sits on top of a hill at 15 May St., and has been vacant for many years.

On Thursday, an excavator was demolishing a section in the rear of the building.

Biddeford Director of Code Enforcement and Emergency Management Roby Fecteau said in an email that the rear of the building had collapsed under the weight of accumulated snow, and the city ordered the rear of the building be demolished this week.

“We are working with the property owner to ensure the remainder is safe,” said Fecteau.

The Trull Hospital opened in 1900 as Biddeford’s first hospital, according to information from the Maine Memory Network. It was the first homeopathic hospital in Maine, and was named after its founder, Dr. J Frank Trull.

The original building was destroyed in a fire in 1906 and was quickly rebuilt, according to the Maine Memory Network. The rebuilt facility was much larger than the one destroyed by fire.

The hospital was later purchased by Dr. Paul Hill Sr. and Dr. Laura Black Stickney, according to the Maine Memory Network.

The building was also used as a nursing school in the 1940s and later as a nursing home and then a convalescent facility.

City records list the owner of the building as Trull Nursing Home Inc., in care of Marion Stickney of Saco.

